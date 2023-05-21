Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,632 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.91% of Equinix worth $554,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 38,596.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $723.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $693.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 154.47%.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.