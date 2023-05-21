Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,833,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 265,285 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.27% of NVIDIA worth $998,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $350,051,000 after acquiring an additional 491,271 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $312.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. The stock has a market cap of $773.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.68, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.97.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

