Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLSD. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.