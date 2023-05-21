Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLSD. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 3,514.53% and a negative return on equity of 242.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

