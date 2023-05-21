Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) & Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Critical Comparison

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearway Energy and Altus Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearway Energy $1.26 billion 4.79 $582.00 million $5.27 5.68 Altus Power $101.16 million 6.99 $55.44 million ($0.02) -220.89

Clearway Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearway Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

78.0% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Clearway Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clearway Energy and Altus Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearway Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clearway Energy currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Altus Power has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 141.33%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Clearway Energy and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearway Energy 48.58% -9.85% -3.23% Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28%

Risk & Volatility

Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc. engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business. The Corporate segment consists company’s corporate costs and include eliminating entries. The company was founded on December 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

