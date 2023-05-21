CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNHI. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH Industrial stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,377,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,814 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 25.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $16,745,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

See Also

