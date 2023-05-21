Coin98 Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.01 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $92.01 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009078 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,499,991 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.