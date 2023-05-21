Comparing Global Future City (OTCMKTS:FTCY) & Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Global Future City (OTCMKTS:FTCY – Get Rating) and Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Global Future City has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veru has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Future City and Veru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Future City 0 0 0 0 N/A Veru 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Veru has a consensus target price of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,098.83%.

This table compares Global Future City and Veru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Future City N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veru $39.35 million 2.59 -$83.78 million ($1.73) -0.66

Global Future City has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veru.

Profitability

This table compares Global Future City and Veru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Future City N/A N/A N/A Veru -652.36% -206.09% -115.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of Veru shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Veru shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veru beats Global Future City on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Future City

Global Future City Holding, Inc. is an holding company. It focused in the areas of consumer product sales and EB-5 investments. The company was founded on October 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Veru

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects, and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and fin

