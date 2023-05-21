Comparing SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

SaverOne 2014 (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SaverOne 2014 alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SaverOne 2014 N/A N/A N/A CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SaverOne 2014 and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SaverOne 2014 $360,000.00 6.71 -$7.44 million N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.13 $24.39 million $0.18 19.83

Analyst Recommendations

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than SaverOne 2014.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SaverOne 2014 and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SaverOne 2014 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T has a consensus target price of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 155.60%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than SaverOne 2014.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats SaverOne 2014 on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SaverOne 2014

(Get Rating)

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications. Its system includes a controlled unit, mobile app, and cloud services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for SaverOne 2014 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SaverOne 2014 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.