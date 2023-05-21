Compound Price Tops $34.51 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $257.43 million and $8.42 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $34.51 or 0.00128325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,460,510 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,459,818.56481111 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.61764867 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 350 active market(s) with $7,501,521.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

