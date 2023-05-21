CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CompX International stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.61. CompX International has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

CompX International, Inc engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments.

