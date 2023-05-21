Contrasting Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Comstock Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.9%. Comstock Resources pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Comstock Resources has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Comstock Resources and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $3.63 billion 0.79 $1.14 billion $5.00 2.06 Ecopetrol $37.83 billion 0.51 $34.77 billion $3.87 2.43

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Resources. Comstock Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 39.08% 52.26% 17.72% Ecopetrol 19.92% 15.81% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comstock Resources and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 1 9 2 0 2.08 Ecopetrol 0 3 0 0 2.00

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.61, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Comstock Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Ecopetrol on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

