CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 2,367 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,278,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,113,000 after purchasing an additional 215,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.03. The stock had a trading volume of 712,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

