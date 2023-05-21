CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 7,196 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,449,000 after acquiring an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,731,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,171,000 after buying an additional 423,441 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $384.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,649,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $396.89. The stock has a market cap of $292.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

