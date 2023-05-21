Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Corning were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. Corning’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

