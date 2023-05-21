Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.3% of Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.98. The company had a trading volume of 21,571,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,360,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $222.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.63.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

