Creditcoin Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $72.85 million and $22.86 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003670 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00008287 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 221,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

