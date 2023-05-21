DAO Maker Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $228.60 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005147 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $228.60 million and $8.39 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

