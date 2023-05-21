Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $108.20 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $108.20 million and approximately $85,325.85 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for $10.27 or 0.00038179 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

