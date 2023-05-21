DeepOnion Reaches Market Capitalization of $710,263.82 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $710,263.82 and $9.77 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,919,735 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

