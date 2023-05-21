Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Cut by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

