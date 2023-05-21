Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $484.00 to $416.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.05.

NYSE DE traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $363.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,522,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.23 and its 200-day moving average is $409.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

