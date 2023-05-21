Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Lowered to $416.00 at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $484.00 to $416.00 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.05.
NYSE DE traded down $6.97 on Friday, reaching $363.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,522,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $385.23 and its 200-day moving average is $409.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,871,000 after buying an additional 381,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
