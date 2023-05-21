DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $769.61 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00344093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013505 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 148.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.