Dent (DENT) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last week, Dent has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a total market cap of $82.59 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

