Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Target Price to $80.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.50.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Cabot has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

