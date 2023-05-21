Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.74.

DVN stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

