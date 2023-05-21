Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Lifted to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$20.50.

Several other research firms have also commented on D.UN. CIBC lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.69.

D.UN stock opened at C$14.54 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$12.53 and a 52-week high of C$23.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$656.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

