Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.91.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 11.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 54.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

