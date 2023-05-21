E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.63.
E.On Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of EONGY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. E.On has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.75.
About E.On
E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.
