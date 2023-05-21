Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 916.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,809 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after purchasing an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after buying an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after buying an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in General Electric by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,770,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,421,967. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $105.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.