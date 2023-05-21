Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Brinker International worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Brinker International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.81.

Shares of EAT stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,765. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

