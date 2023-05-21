ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of ECN Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN Capital stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

