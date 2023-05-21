Edgecoin (EDGT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.64 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $8.64 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

