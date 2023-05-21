ELIS (XLS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $186.32

ELIS (XLS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $186.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020865 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018340 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,649.83 or 1.00008056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.12375638 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,225.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

