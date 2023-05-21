Everscale (EVER) Price Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everscale (EVER) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $82.75 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,053,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

