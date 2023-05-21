Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $200.93 million and $39.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00038841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,895,141 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

