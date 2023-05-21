Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

