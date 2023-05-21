Financial Review: Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) vs. Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) and Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A Bank of China 21.54% 9.32% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Bank of China, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of China 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $11.48 billion 0.83 $589.39 million N/A N/A Bank of China $154.67 billion 0.79 $33.80 billion $2.63 3.94

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Tingyi (Cayman Islands).

Volatility & Risk

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of China has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of China beats Tingyi (Cayman Islands) on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. The company also provides property rental and management, logistics, management, and support services; and manufactures and sells meat and bakery products. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a sales network of 340 sales offices and 341 warehouses serving 80,726 wholesalers and 256,567 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 10,382 branches and outlets, which include 520 institutions in the Chinese mainland and 550 institutions in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

