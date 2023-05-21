FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV stock opened at $147.66 on Friday. FirstService has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $151.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

