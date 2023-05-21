Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Foot Locker stock traded down $11.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.21. 41,274,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,852. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,704 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 547,753 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 181,978 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,998,328 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $119,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,108 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

