Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.58.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

