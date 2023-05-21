Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $2.05 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

