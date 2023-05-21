Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

