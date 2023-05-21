Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP opened at $26.59 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock worth $112,788. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.