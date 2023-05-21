Gala (GALA) Price Reaches $0.0292

Gala (GALA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Gala token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market capitalization of $70,115,500.09 billion and approximately $79.30 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,400,426,344,239,444,500 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.