Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

