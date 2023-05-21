Gladstone Investment Co. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 94.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. 68,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,609. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $440.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,721.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

