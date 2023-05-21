Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives $13.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Institutional Trading of Grifols

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% during the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after buying an additional 2,869,022 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Grifols by 33.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Grifols by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,218,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols Trading Up 3.8 %

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.