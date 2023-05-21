Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GCAAF opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. Guardian Capital Group has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $33.65.
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment represents the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.
