Guild of Guardians 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $95,932.09 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $12.72 million and $95,932.09 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians was first traded on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

