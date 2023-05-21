Head to Head Survey: SVB Financial Group (SIVBQ) & Its Peers

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) is one of 319 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SVB Financial Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SVB Financial Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group Competitors 983 7774 6642 305 2.40

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 42.45%. Given SVB Financial Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SVB Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.3% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SVB Financial Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion $1.67 billion 0.02 SVB Financial Group Competitors $2.09 billion $328.56 million 9.13

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.60, indicating that their average stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SVB Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76% SVB Financial Group Competitors 25.04% 12.89% 1.20%

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank is a commercial bank, which offers products and services provided by the bank and its subsidiaries to commercial clients in key innovation markets. Silicon Valley Bank provides solutions to the financial needs of commercial clients through credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other services. The SVB Private segment is the private bank and wealth management segment of the bank. It provides a range of personal financial solutions for consumers, and offers a customized suite of private banking services, including mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, other secured and unsecured lending products, and vineyard development loans, as well as planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family offices, finan

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.